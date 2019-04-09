Transcript for Las Vegas survivor reacts to MGM Resort plans for the site of 2017 mass shooting

Look let's say Johnson then physical therapy. Every day. Monday. And Friday in this is her now. I graduated. A walker have walker and then McCain it's been months and I caught up with the city on her route to recovery. Route she's been on for almost two years shoots tripled in the crowd running from gunfire. The route ninety what a responsible on October 1 2017. The physical pain psychological trauma keep the memories Russian Vermont I still think myself running. Out of the parking lot. Running at a gate four in over pain it's been coupled with anger. After MGM resorts announced today that no Schoenberg festival grounds route that you what took place will be toward it will parking lot. For a legion stadium. And the thought of parking my car thing. Absolutely not and build that park their car there hear my story. And let me know how you feel my parking cars there the grounds of the. Mainly quiet since 1 October affecting now wraps around most of the property along Las Vegas boulevard. Some even spray paint their support for the victims but what's pour salt all of what which he says is an open wound is the timing of this announcement. Coming down the pipe let that a book with a two you're in a first three of the worst mass shooting in modern US history. Everything as is about revenue I'm just I'm speechless. Now MGM resorts it's all hoping to build a community in athletics center on the property which will be home to sports A community events. And possibly a practice space for the Las Vegas a fit but was C sets her feelings are shared among survivors but the lay it should be used at the plea of. Hope it needs to be the healing garden the official he leaned Garten in needs to be a memorial. Not just so much is the 58 angels but a Simone a memorial for cats. Given some closure. Does well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.