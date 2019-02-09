New images released of married murder suspects on the run

More
The photos were taken at San Juan County Jail where Blane Barksdale, 56, and his wife Susan Barksdale, 59, were housed the night before they escaped.
0:24 | 09/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New images released of married murder suspects on the run
And authorities have released new images of a pair murder suspects who have been on the list for a week now this is Blaine and Susan Marx felt the night before police say they overpowered security guards and escape from prison transport. Rule Arizona the escape happened as they were being transported from New York to Arizona. Where they face murder charges that 20000 dollar reward is being offered in the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The photos were taken at San Juan County Jail where Blane Barksdale, 56, and his wife Susan Barksdale, 59, were housed the night before they escaped.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65337649","title":"New images released of married murder suspects on the run","url":"/US/video/images-released-married-murder-suspects-run-65337649"}