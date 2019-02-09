Transcript for New images released of married murder suspects on the run

And authorities have released new images of a pair murder suspects who have been on the list for a week now this is Blaine and Susan Marx felt the night before police say they overpowered security guards and escape from prison transport. Rule Arizona the escape happened as they were being transported from New York to Arizona. Where they face murder charges that 20000 dollar reward is being offered in the case.

