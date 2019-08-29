Transcript for Immigrant children receiving life-saving treatment in US told to leave

Her more than a year Serena by idea has been receiving treatment for her her condition at Boston Children's Hospital. Hear. Me that tomorrow he is Martha I'm Aaron didn't adopt any act. That's not bad and I went to. Can't eat and treat me not like being. At only fourteen she's already undergone five heart surgeries and sixteen captured his nation's. And is already survived longer and her doctors and Spain predicted. But now the term administration ordering her and several others receiving lifesaving treatment removed from the country yeah. She and her family who are here legally receive a letter like this ordering them to leave the country and 33 days after applying to expense Arenas treatment. Agencies are supposed to announce policy changes. US CIS in this case they didn't do that they just started to nine applications. Those denial letters which say the US no longer considers these request. Coming as a shock to the family democrats' long innings as sinful its newest target. These children. Children are on life supports children dying of cancer children. With serious serious diseases. The decision just the latest policy change in legal immigration in recent months. But this one could literally mean life or death for these patients we. You know what if you're technically can and should be any curse you write me. He comes back on impeaching him. A spokesman for US CIS said this isn't the end of the program that agency in charge of handling these requests is now different different ice. But an official with ice said the enforcement agency wasn't even aware that change in policy until reports surface in the Pratt's. Now those impacted are deciding the lawsuit will come next street a partial ABC news the White House.

