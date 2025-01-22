Immigration attorney says new immigration policies are illegal

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Project Deputy Director Lee Gelernt about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the potential legal challenges they may face.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live