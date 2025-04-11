Immigration judge to decide whether to deport or release activist Mahmoud Khalil

ICE officers last month arrested pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and legal permanent resident.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live