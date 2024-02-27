How the impact of inflation is influencing voters in Michigan

As the economy remains top of mind for voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, ABC News' Rachael Bade travels to Michigan to look at how the state of the economy is influencing voters.

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live