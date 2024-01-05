IMPACT x Nightline: On The Brink

Diane Sawyer and Rachel Scott report on the dire impact of new healthcare restrictions on pregnant women; severe penalties threaten physicians, while women face life-threatening delays.

January 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live