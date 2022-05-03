Impact overturning Roe v. Wade could have on health care

Cynthia Soohoo, co-director of the CUNY Human Rights and Gender Justice clinic, discusses how fertility care could be impacted if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live