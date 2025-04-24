The impact of victim’s mom testifying in Karen Read trial

ABC News contributor and trial attorney Brian Buckmire explains the prosecution’s decision to have Brian O’Keefe’s mother testify in court.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live