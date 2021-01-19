Transcript for Inauguration security: Law enforcement on high alert after Capitol siege

Spring and former FBI special agent in ABC's feature rare Brad Garrett. For more on this Brad ABC news obtained this law enforcement bulletin raising concerns that right wing extremists. Have opposed. As law enforcement what do you do in a case like that. Well it's neat it's going to be extremely difficult and that's why vetting becomes crucial. Think about them Jesse inauguration to capitol. Might since would be that other than Secret Service personnel. But nobody is really going up close proximity. To the actual inauguration. Another words the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies will be a distance away. But there is always concern Diane if you can flip one person who's willing to sacrifice themselves. To take that ultimate shot I mean that's probably the biggest concern in reality. All I know on Wednesday based on the on the extreme level of security here in DC. And there's also concern about so called lone wolf attacks is harder to detect and prevent an attack when someone's acting alone. It's it's always more difficult only because. Typically lone wolves attack Ers. And you don't share their information does not shall not specific about what they're going to attack if they're super Yahoo! leagues and to do it more like a school shooters. But I think it's a big concern here is it's. A member of an extremist group or why the proud boys the oath keepers. Q and onyx extra. Decide that individuals. Will take this on themselves and they don't really do many social media chatter about it or they don't really talk to people about it. I mean that's a real problem. So that's why you see on some wobbles us this very very big presence of both military and law enforcement and here expect we will see that. Big presence in military and law enforcement in DC in state capitals. You think we'll see that after the inauguration to. I do but Diane my biggest concern is. How do you sustain that level of security. And mean you can keep national garden here indefinitely and they all have jobs. Well when you go to smaller jurisdictions in state capitals. They don't have the level or the manpower. Well that the level of the Bonn where I'm talking about. People available to common actually work that a capital to guard it and so. Did you know bad guys can wait. They can have patience to wait for the security to go down with a target becomes more soft. Bomb and tool we'll have to see that's my big concern is longevity here. Continually sustain this level of security and death toll the answers no time Brad Garrett thank you as always Ferreira announced since we appreciate it.

