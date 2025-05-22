Indianapolis Colts’ owner Jim Irsay dead at 65

Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts' owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65.

May 22, 2025

