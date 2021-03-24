Transcript for Indiana man accused of inciting riot in Miami Beach

But jumping on cars Sunday night and a crowd pushed into a residential neighborhood where more chaos played out in the streets. By as many as 500 people seeking at least one of the men being leaned forward all twenty going to rule Jules Washington. Washington appeared in court today on charges of inciting a riot. Disorderly conduct and defying 8 PM current view. Where police corral the heavy crowd from the city's entertainment district in an effort to control the swarms of people. Promotion drive during spring break. Ignited thank you Google wallet right now pregnancies of people like shopping online light poles and Alex I have great stuff. An arrest report for Washington says the subjects he was enticing were observed vandalizing vehicles by jumping on them causing the roofs of the vehicles to Kate did the windshields to shatter causing subjects to make obscene gestures towards officers the damaged cars were visible the next morning even with the champagne bottle on top. Another court is seen with its windshield shattered. Images that have since made national headlines police waited until things calm that night kidnap washing. What's really been a dangerous week. We've we've seen a lot of fights we've seen a lot of viral social media videos that are that are disturbing and as a police department we don't deny that.

