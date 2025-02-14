Teen arrested, accused of plotting Valentine's Day school shooting

Trinity Shockley, 18, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation and conspiracy to commit intimidation. She is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

February 14, 2025

