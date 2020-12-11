Indianapolis Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe to its herd

More
The male calf, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 137 pounds, was born to first-time mother Kita following a 14-month pregnancy.
0:32 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indianapolis Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe to its herd
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The male calf, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 137 pounds, was born to first-time mother Kita following a 14-month pregnancy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74170336","title":"Indianapolis Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe to its herd","url":"/US/video/indianapolis-zoo-welcomes-adorable-baby-giraffe-herd-74170336"}