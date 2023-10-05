Infant dies after pregnant bystander struck in shooting at intersection: Officials

A shooting at a Massachusetts intersection on Wednesday critically injured a pregnant bystander passing by on a bus, whose infant subsequently died, officials said.

October 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live