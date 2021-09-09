Infant transplant patient looks back at 9/11 miracle

Now 20 years old, Kareena was just an infant when a team of medical professionals and national guardsmen saved her life by delivering a liver for transplant while airports were locked down.
5:02 | 09/09/21

