Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed's preferred gauge

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous reports on the fresh data, which arrives little more than a week after the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live