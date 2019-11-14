Transcript for What is ‘information disorder’?

Personally. I think I'd beat the idea that. You know Peyton is on FaceBook. Widgets and it's a very small amount. The contest from. Influence so deal and anyway advocates pretty crazy idea. You won't take out lies you will take my eyes and just as pretty simple yesterday house. Yeah. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.