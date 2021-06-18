24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

3 injured in shooting during baby shower in Pennsylvania

The shooting was an isolated family incident at the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department in Pennsylvania, with more than 25 people attending.

