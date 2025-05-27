Inmate apprehended after 'unlawfully' walking away from Oklahoma prison

The inmate has been serving a five-year burglary sentence since October 2024.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live