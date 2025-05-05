Inmate escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma Airport: Police

Sedrick T. Stevenson is wanted on warrants out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for second-degree escape, police said.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live