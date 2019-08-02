Inmate falls through ceiling in failed escape attempt

More
An Indiana inmate is back in custody after crashing through the ceiling during a failed attempt to escape from the Jackson County Jail.
0:47 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inmate falls through ceiling in failed escape attempt
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60947572,"title":"Inmate falls through ceiling in failed escape attempt","duration":"0:47","description":"An Indiana inmate is back in custody after crashing through the ceiling during a failed attempt to escape from the Jackson County Jail.","url":"/US/video/inmate-falls-ceiling-failed-escape-attempt-60947572","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.