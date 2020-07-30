Inmates save deputy who passed out

Three inmates banged on the doors of their cells to wake the officer after they saw him hit his head.
0:31 | 07/30/20

Transcript for Inmates save deputy who passed out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

