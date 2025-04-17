Inside Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing

Erik and Lyle Menendez's long-awaited resentencing hearing was filled with fireworks and flared tempers on Thursday as the brothers' attorney looks to get them released.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live