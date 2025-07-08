Inside the United Cajun Navy’s recovery mission

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is on the ground with volunteer K-9 handlers searching through debris for the dozens missing in the Texas hill country after the devastating floods.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live