Transcript for Instagram page memorializes lives of those lost to AIDS

Before we go our reminder that today's September 18 is naps national HIV and aids an aging awareness day it's a day established. In 2008. That brings awareness to the issues facing the aging population in regards to HIV prevention testing care. In treatment so an honor of the today we wanted to share this incredibly. Beautiful instant Rampage that you see here it's called aids memorial. Mid literally preserve stories of love and loss and remembrance from. Everyday people and it's followed from people all over the world and celebrities and they have this hash tag that I absolutely love it says what is remembered. Live so I'm joined by Mike Bala ban. Who's a contributor for the page ingesting -- Dora and saying your last name correctly a contributing. Illustrator for the page. Some guys thanks for being with us you know everywhere everyone on my team who's looked through this page and everyone that followed follow exit on its emotional. I'm its impact let's just a beautiful and collection of stories so. How did you guys get started working on this. I'll start with you. We I'm still were not met through in Seagram we both have pages and follow each other. So and your does the guy who runs the page Steward is in Scotland is 44 year old man who prefers to go by one name said the attention is focused on the page not him yes and we began helping each other in various ways on the gay historian. And I've contributed a dozen or more tributes to my friends who died from the disease with photos and stories so that. Their lives will be remembered well in what was your entry. I just kind of some upon it just as social media person just came upon and stick ran and kind was so drawn to this story is I think it kind of mixing pies and marine and you know I think it each spilled its connection to its I just was following it and and you know to assist meaning connect led who's involved that's I think sneak past and I just messages have their and then. He approached me a couple of years ago because I'm he wanted to have some certain. Image that he could use for some post has some because there was no photographs images and the people that are being profound and to somehow honor. That I'm so he asked how things should doing some illustrations forests namely its very game I mean it's time. Some way that helped to contribute to the work in kind of captured these memories live. The and you said that you have contributed a lot of stories or sell so. I want to read one in the post that you have on the pains of ballots on your friend Chris you knew Chris. Yes please say every life sniffed out by aids has its own story Chris Smith and I attended the same grad school a year apart. But didn't meet until we attended an alumni -- tell party in 79. In the spring of 1986. Chris collapsed at work he died after week after his last day at work still undiagnosed. Chris was a dapper handsome Smart witty funny Renaissance man with premature salt and pepper hair. We loved him yet were angry with him for leaving the way he did. I think it's I think it's beautiful because. It's it's it's just that caption but you're getting the people who are looking at it so much information in in humanizing the people who have experience this so. What are these posts mean to you. Well the stigma surrounding disease. Certainly in the 1980s when it was discovered and even today. This is tremendous. And so we're trying to re claim the lives of those we lost. We're trying to demoralize them and bring their lives into full relief for people today publicly for the first time. And it kind of a reckoning. With the way they left this life and and how much we lost as a result. Their departure. Yes what does it mean to you to be able to help in. Preserving these stories it seems a lot I mean I think the thing that I connect to a lot to live they and extensive damage just reading these really personal stories making you kind of you know forget what happened in the past may think and you kind of learn about history maintenance and when he supplement what we've lost I think you don't want you. For guests these people they are actual people I think what those may what was really just beautiful for mean congress how respondent does say Liz. You know aircraft out everyone from obviously there's Lebanese and pianist you know actors but you know even is there. I'm Brothers fathers moms you know I think it's it's so. I just what I was today honored just to kind. Do my own part to help keep those memories like the artwork. Do you find that doing this work is healing because some of the people some of this united is working on the page you know some of the people that passed away do you find it to be cathartic. Well for me personally I've kind of gone through a long healing process on my own. Although I've talked to a lot of people who haven't they still hold onto that payment for them it clearly is cathartic. But for me it's more about remembering them and it's about bringing the generations together and bring this to the attention in my kneels in Jens leaders who aren't aware. How devastating disease was. How stigma ties you know. People are afraid in the eighties that you could catch aids just by touching someone or breathing the same air. So patients were left untended hospitals. And so to bring that to the attention of the world today and had people realize you know and what we don't learn about the past week we can repeat. So this is an important missed are Steward to make sure everyone is aware and for the first time finally were able to do that. And are you the only two that are contributing. How many people are actually involved in this memorial. I'm not too sure of the exact number of enemy an ST or does remain personal friends but I'm I think and he's been out I think he calls on people who want help to contribute so. You know for me insists me connect to kind of nonsense mean and I think that. And an illicit artist I think it was kind of nice way to kind of be a part of it and how they think it's time everything he's doing. To be clear. Anybody is welcome to send them attribute to someone they lost that's gets an idea to the a's are more and Yahoo.com okay and if you have photos send them into if not. Justin Long drawn a picture of the person. But these tributes come from all over the world yes. You know and there are he does five or ten a day he's been doing it for three and a half years wow. So you've got to figure there are thousands. Of contributors globally through this along with a hundreds of thousands. Who view it. Absolutely I'm it's beautiful everyone should check out the page if they had an. So Mike in Justin thanks for being with us today we appreciate it it's beautiful work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.