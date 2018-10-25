Transcript for Interview with acting DEA administrator

I'm Jack got paid for ABC news live here at the Justice Department where this week the attorney general is hosting an open joint summit. I'm joined today by DEA acting administrator to Dylan. Which don't thanks for joining us. The opiate problem it's it's a crisis in this country is taken. Top billing at the White House that the Justice Department is a top priority. Tell us what's the magnitude of this problem. Well. It's what he's 70%. To 2000 Americans died of overdose deaths. Of those seven to 2000 it was 50000 die from opiate overdose is so it's a very significant. In what are some of the tools that the just apartment community in particular are bringing to bear to tackle this issue. Well first all of the DA's is increasing number of agents protected crisis. For adding more task force officers that's state and local law enforcement officers were. Yeah it. Additionally the Department of Justice is anymore prosecutors were bringing all the law enforcement and prosecution. A resource we can't bear arms from. But as SEC's Cokie you guys arrestor way out of this problem or tickets require other facets to be put it really requires. But multi tasker approach. Prevention treatment and enforcement. The GOP repeal of the president's side yesterday a tax problem all three fronts so. You have money going to prevention money when a treatment and of course the enforcement side to you form of justice office. But not been described to me. As no good that. He's he treated almost like a weapon of mass destruction would. The agency Harry you see that didn't pull him close Hazmat suits its its dangers to the touch it can kill law enforcement can kill. People are very small quantities. Beat me it is clear carpet qualities that could take out American cities. What people can buy it. In the dark web from China. How is this something that the gate and stop what dubious. It's focusing on the drug traffickers who bring back into the country so remember federal comes mostly from China. Oftentimes the mail but also through the southwest borders have. It has brought through to this to this country by the same drug trafficking organizations that are brought other drugs so we're attacking those drug trafficking organizations. The same way we always have we're increasing those resources and work focus on those that are bringing it back home. Oftentimes in approaching to. He's the drug issue is it going after the money. But dollars in extremely lucrative. Money maker effort for drug dealers. How do you get it that. Well we focus you're absolutely right coaxing money is critical remember these are callous. Heartless. Drug traffickers they don't care how many Americans Cahill. All I wanna do is make them up so wonderful. The UK's biggest focus is one of the department just because focuses is trying to prevent them from actually making profits for the industry there. It pretty much work it. Oftentimes coach to be talked about her to supply demand. How are you able to creep the supply of hope you would demonstrate the synthetics that are coming from China in prescription drugs. That are being diverted. Hardly read the supply all the supplies critical what one of the things we've lowered his. If you decrease supply you decrease the ability of people to actually committed so give you an example. One of the things we're doing this Saturday October 27 from tenth to you two to. It is DEA prescription drug take back we ask Americans all over the country to look at their medicine cabinets. Pull out unused prescription drugs and bring them to a collection center so they can be properly disposed why do we do that. Because. That's where addiction has begun in this country and it's begun the medicine cabinet so what are the things we try to do was get that supply off the street through programs like that. Another way is we are restricting the amount. Prescription drugs that certain that manufacturers can make. So there's less a can be diverted it's important to make sure we have all the prescription medications that people might need for re searching for medical purposes. But not for diversion. To the gateway to addiction might being your messages absolutely. And it in terms of stopping more Chinese drugs from coming into this country who have read urged the Chinese to stop producing. What he's been working with Chinese law enforcement for a long time. Judy has an office in Beijing a roping and other office next year. There's a lot to do when the president was at the UN several weeks ago he talked about how this is a worldwide problem. And all countries and work on this but we are engaging with Chinese law enforcement and we are making. Progress in the western US team to have a particularly acute problem with hope you it's vs the rest of the world. Well frankly I think that her drug problems all over the world. Ours happens to you hope your problem but in other parts of the world they're facing other problems this really is a worldwide why problem we need to attack way. But don't thank you so much free time I checked out there for ABC news life.

