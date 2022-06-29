Investigation finds 158 abusive priests in Maryland

Maryland’s attorney general uncovered more than 150 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore were accused of sexually and physically abusing over 600 victims over the past 80 years.

