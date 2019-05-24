Transcript for Investigators say they're unlikely to find 4-year-old Maleah Davis alive

Here's this police chief is offering us stark prediction about the case or missing four year old girl he says he believes Malia Davis. Has been murdered and he believes her mother's former fiance is responsible. The chief there also says dear events and knows what we're davis' body is and that he's not telling police Davis has been missing for three weeks. That's is being held for allegedly tampering with evidence. The chief there in Houston also is asking for the public's help to find any justice remains.

