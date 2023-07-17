How investigators found the Gilgo Beach murder suspect

ex Heuermann, 59, has been indicted in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

July 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live