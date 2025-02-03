Investigators recover cockpit voice recorder from Philadelphia plane crash

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.

February 3, 2025

