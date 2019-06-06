Investigators return to home of estranged husband of missing CT mother

They continue to search a trash and recycling center for clues.
We have an update on the search for a missing mother of five in Connecticut police have returned to the home of her estranged husband looking for clues into the disappearance of Jennifer do lost. In addition investigators are still searching a trash and recycling center in Hartford. To determine if her remains were dumped there authorities say her estranged husband and his girlfriend were caught dumping evidence and trash cans. The couple charged in connection with her disappearance at this time.

