Transcript for Investigators search for missing mother in Florida

Police in me armor say they now O'Neal who this little boy in his mother are brain other looking for Tony one year old Layla cabbage she's missing and her two year old son. Was founded a Miramar her and complex Sunday morning his name is Kim didn't catch. Aren't Miramar police shared his voted as social media and went viral the image eventually reaching Cabot sisters. It's on earth that. In fla more than twelve hours away from home in Jasper Alabama BC the family has no connections to South Florida. Oh Camden was found here in the parking lot of the edge apartment complex by a woman who just left home Giroux. An Arendt accident you know where's your time mean. Any kind of just. Pointed. Like everywhere but it seemed the boy was all alone so any called police investigators created flyers went door to door and posted on social media. Or it may. Be. Police say Layla was last seen driving in mid to late ninety's model white Chevy 3500 pickup with a red or maroon tailgate and a baby on board badge. Even if using its online that you see it. The description at I'll leave it. Now.

