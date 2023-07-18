Heat wave risks need more attention, expert says

Jeff Goodell, the author of "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet," spoke with "Start Here" about the growing risks of heat waves.

July 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live