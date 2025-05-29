Iowa murder case solved 40 years later: Police

Michael Schappert, 64, was arrested for the murder of Ronald Lee Novak, 24, who was brutally killed on Dec. 23, 1983, in rural Walker, Iowa, officials announced on Wednesday.

May 29, 2025

