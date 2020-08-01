Transcript for Iran, US scale back after strike on bases in Iraq

To dig a little beep from what's going on inside that country right now. Tree apart C is a professor at Georgetown university center for security studies. He's live in our Washington bureau this morning. And treated figure for join us your take on what we heard from the president just moments ago that a Ron appears to be scaling back it also appears the US is scaling back as well. That's the points you know both countries are essentially standing down but the problem is. That the conflict actually continues so the type of a lower scale confrontation. And agitation between the two sides will continue. It's just at the walk back from the brink of allowing it to S Canadian to completely open full scale war. But the danger to go back to this point is still there on Lester actually is some real. Perhaps mediation and we heard nothing from trump in that speech that he's seen the signaling any openness to doubt. There have been conflict in ramping up over the past six months what do you think how. How do you think the the leadership in Iran took. Though the killing of solo money bet that took him completely by surprise but what do you think that did as far as how they want to react to what they thought that the president would make a move like that. I think they were surprised by not move they were also surprised by the previous rockets Eck attacks by the United States against that militia. They saw that as being disproportionate to what happened before. But what I think they're doing right now is that the first of all are consolidating their position internally because what trump has done. Through the assassination of quests and they money that he's really unified Iran. The number of people we saw at on the streets. For the funeral words simply unprecedented. And this is a regime that otherwise is very unpopular so there it and enjoying this moment is trying to consolidate their position that's step number one. Step number two I think is that you rule will likely see other actors in the region. Doing other things against US forces or assets. Which Steve on his now probably won't be able to say that they have plausible deny ability for. Because. They did their thing and they say that this is the end of it. And then they will kind of washed her hands as either they have nothing to do whatever happens by Iraqi militias within the US will read it out way or not of course is a different story about the idea that this is ended. I think is a false and a rather dangerous one this will not end unless there is some real DS commission. Through diplomacy. Yet the the killing of solo money came at a particular time because as you mentioned the regime there Ron was not popular we had been seen growing protest. In part because when it happened with the sanctions from the United States government. I'm curious you know we deserve Devin Dwyer say how the president sort of opened the door negotiations. With the run moving forward do you see any room. Before negotiations with the running government is that something you think it would even entertain obviously not right now but but down the line. Trump has signaled openness for negotiations in the past as well the problem is that every time he does it he also makes it more difficult. So for instance when president micron a France. Was. Trying to get something for the army is in the and the trump administration to agree on and that is smaller deal that would just reduce tensions. The challenge was at trump wanted to have a photo op and he wanted to have a before there was any deal. And that's just not the way diplomacy works. And it's certainly not the way the wrong is would agree to it because it's actually very politically costly for them. To hound the photo op would trump and that was prior to trump killing silly money. After killing silly money I really see the likelihood of any photo up being less than zero. Will trump nevertheless agreed to diplomacy if he doesn't dictate have like a press conference or for rock that he can brag about that remains to be seen. Alrighty apart she reporting get this is analysis from our washing your treat up we appreciate that.

