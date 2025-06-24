Iranian human rights organization calls for end of strikes

Roya Boroumand, director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to detail how Iranian civilians have been impacted by Israeli strikes.

June 24, 2025

