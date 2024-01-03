Israel-Hamas war spiraling across the Middle East

Plus, Harvard University’s billionaire alumni calling for more resignations following claims of unchecked antisemitism and the NFL team owner caught on camera throwing a drink on opposing fans.

January 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live