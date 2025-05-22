Israeli ambassador to US on threat situation after killing of 2 embassy staffers

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told ABC News’ Linsey Davis there’s a link between threatening language on campuses and actual violence: “Somebody’s going to pick up a gun and use it.” 

May 22, 2025

