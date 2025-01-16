Israeli security cabinet to ratify ceasefire deal Friday

Israeli strikes killed at least 86 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.

January 16, 2025

