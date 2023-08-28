Jacksonville councilwoman weighs in on deadly racially motivated shooting

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman represents the neighborhood where the shooting happened and discusses how the community has been impacted by these tragic events.

August 28, 2023

