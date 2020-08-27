Transcript for Jacob Blake shooting 'pierced the soul of our nation,' Harris says

We are a nation that at its best loves protects. And helps our fellow Americans. Today we see pain. Hurt and destruction. In the ashes of wildfires in the damage of hurricane Laura. We encourage everyone to continue following guidance from your local authorities. To stay safe and showing nine pledged to be there. For those whose lines have been turned upside down. Those who will need help. From neighbors strangers. And our government. To make it through. To build back. To restore your lines and your communities. We also see pain. Hurt and destruction. In the aftermath of yet another black man shot by police. Jacob Blake. Sat seven times in the back. In broad daylight. In front of his three young sons. Seven times. In the back. In broad daylight. In front of his three young sons. As Vice President Biden put it the shots fired at mr. Blake. Pierced the solemn of our nation. It's sickening to lots. It's all too familiar. And it must end. Thankfully he is alive today. But he is fighting for his life and he shouldn't have to be. My heart goes out to the Blake family. As they in do or an ordeal that is tragically. Common in our country. John I spoke with them yesterday. They are an amazing group of people with extraordinary courage. Even in their pain and their grief. Even as they seek justice for their son. They spoke about the need to end the violence and heal. Our nation. I've had conversations like this with far too many mothers and fathers. But you will see and hear no one would more courage. Mark character. And more moral clarity. People are rightfully angry and exhaust it. And after the murders. And Rihanna. And George and armor and so many others. It's no wonder people are taken to the streets. And I support them. We must always defend peaceful protest. And peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence. Including the shooter who was arrested for murder. I make no mistake. We will not let these vigilantes and extremists. Dee rail the path to justice. Here's my promise to those mothers and fathers and all who stand with them. In a Biden Harris administration. You will have a seat at the ten people. In the halls of congress. And in the White House. We all grew up reciting the pledge of allegiance. But now. We must give real meaning to its words. Warren nation. Undergo it. Indivisible. With liberty. And justice for all.

