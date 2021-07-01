James Lankford delivers remarks on Capitol breach

“While we disagree on things and disagree strongly at times, we do not encourage what happened today,” Sen. Lankford said.
2:44 | 01/07/21

James Lankford delivers remarks on Capitol breach

