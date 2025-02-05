Japan Airlines flight hits tail of parked Delta plane at Sea-Tac Airport

No one was injured, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live