Javits Center turns into a hospital for overflow patients

ABC News’ Tom Llamas joins us from the Javits Center in New York City to break down the type of treatment patients will receive there.
1:44 | 03/24/20

Javits Center turns into a hospital for overflow patients

{"duration":"1:44","description":"ABC News’ Tom Llamas joins us from the Javits Center in New York City to break down the type of treatment patients will receive there.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69761462","title":"Javits Center turns into a hospital for overflow patients","url":"/US/video/javits-center-turns-hospital-overflow-patients-69761462"}