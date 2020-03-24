-
Now Playing: A look inside the front lines of the outbreak
-
Now Playing: Surreal scenes: How far will the government go to take away our civil liberties?
-
Now Playing: Senate continues frantic negotiations to rescue American economy
-
Now Playing: People come together during this challenging time
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement threatens to crack down on people ignoring warnings to stay apart
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus pandemic causes economic pain, but many companies are booming and hiring
-
Now Playing: Police crack down on young people at risk for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Health care professionals on the front lines constantly tout ‘we need more’
-
Now Playing: Restaurant owner uses remote-controlled car to deliver check
-
Now Playing: Frantic negotiations continue over bill to rescue American economy
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus: Answers to your questions
-
Now Playing: Families are finding new ways to share
-
Now Playing: This teacher drove to her students’ homes after schools closed due to the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Man sings outside nursing home window to longtime girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing intervention
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison