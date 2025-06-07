How 'Jaws' impacted public perception of sharks

The notion that sharks are some "mindless killer" that was going to kill anyone who swims in the water or on a boat is inaccurate to the nature of the predator, according to experts.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live