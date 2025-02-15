Jay-Z accuser drops rape lawsuit

Former Florida state attorney Dave Aronberg discusses the dismissed lawsuit and rape allegation against Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

February 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live