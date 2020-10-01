Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein survivor describes working in his NYC townhouse: Part 1

I'm painting these, beautiful survivors. These women. You can see not only their outward beauty but their inward beauty. With each person I'm drawing, I realize that's another person who was harmed. And each one of those should have never happened, because I reported it so many years before. My name is Maria farmer and I first reported Jeffrey Epstein to the authorities in 1996. To my knowledge, the first person to ever complain to law enforcement about Jeffrey Epstein was Maria farmer. She did something. Just nobody listened. I first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1995. So I'm 25 years old, I had just graduated from the New York academy of art and all the students have a show. He went to shake my hand and he said, "You're so talented. I love your painting. This is the painting that Jeffrey Epstein purchased the night I met him. It didn't take long after the first connection that Jeffrey Epstein offered Maria farmer a job. Maria was initially hired to collect art for Epstein. But that quickly morphs into a role where she's signing in guests in the front entrance of his townhome, which is one of the largest private homes in Manhattan. I really kind of admired him, because he would tell the story about growing up in coney island and how he'd created this entire empire that he had built. Epstein did not grow up with money, he grew up in a working class household. Epstein had a reputation for being extremely intelligent and gifted at math. I was always very good at mathematics. What made you interested in it? It was solving puzzles. It's a strange feeling when you get the right answer to a puzzle. He never graduated from college. However, he was able, because of his intelligence, to find work at the Dalton school on the upper east side in Manhattan. Dalton is a private school on the upper east side that's historically been associated with the tippity top of the 1%. Jeffrey Epstein was my math teacher for the two years he was at Dalton. He had that thick Brooklyn accent, he was so personable and so charismatic. He found what I think was a brilliant way to meet rich people, which is through their children. Epstein's rise begins, you know, at this school. He manages to, you know, use that as springboard to get a job at bear sterns, because one of the parents was sort of very high up there. Here's a guy who was smart, charming, cunning, he knew how to read people and get what he needed from them. In 1980, Epstein even appears in "Cosmo" magazine as a bachelor of the month. He's described as a financial strategist who talks only to people who make over a million a year. During his time at bear Stearns, he had met a client of bear Stearns named Leslie wexner. Epstein and Mr. Wexner become really close friends in those early years. And Leslie wexner is a billionaire. He's the founder of the limited company. The brand that wexner is most associated with is Victoria's secret. And Epstein ultimately began managing millions of dollars in wealth for not just Mr. Wexner, but for his entire family and their fortune. Now, exactly what he did with that money is unclear. I don't tell him what sweaters to buy, he doesn't tell me when to buy or sell stock. Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with les wexner changes his financial situation. He becomes this ultra-rich, mega-rich guy. It's not long after Epstein starts working for wexner that he begins to acquire this vast portfolio of luxury properties around the world. On my own island or on my own ranch, I can think the thoughts I want to think. I can do the work I want to do and I'm free to explore as I see fit. Epstein then meets this woman who becomes pivotal in his life. Her name is Ghislaine Maxwell. He met her through a mutual friend in New York. By most accounts, they're boyfriend and girlfriend. I mean, I use that term pretty loosely, because certainly they had a very open relationship. Ghislaine was 100% the lady of the house at Jeffrey's. Maria farmer, in a lawsuit, alleges while she was working the front door at Epstein's townhouse, she started seeing things that concerned her, involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine Maxwell would go out on these drives to procure models. She would say, "These are the nubiles." "I need the nubiles." That was her word. She would bring them to Jeffrey Epstein's mansion and they were just walked up one at a time. And they had a certain amount of time upstairs and then they were brought down. I asked Ghislaine, "Why are you always going out to fetch children?" She made it clear Jeffrey worked for les wexner. And they were just acquiring models for Victoria's secret. I knew something was wrong. I didn't know what was wrong. Maria farmer says that basically everything she thought she knew about Epstein and Maxwell changed drastically in one night. Epstein had offered her the use of his residence in an Ohio community developed by wexner to work on an art project. She says Maxwell and Epstein came to visit her. And then she says she was called into Epstein's bedroom. And Jeffrey was lying there on the bed with socks on and boxers. And he goes, "Sit right here." And I thought, "Oh god." And I sat down. And Ghislaine got on the other side of me. Maria farmer, in her lawsuit, alleges that Epstein and Maxwell then violently sexually assaulted her. I remember being in a lot of I remember having some bruises. They didn't get my clothes off. They tried. I was in an absolute panic, to the point where I was able to get myself up and get out of that room. And Ghislaine came after me, but I literally took these big pieces of furniture and I pushed them against the door. After this alleged assault in Ohio, Maria's done with Epstein and Maxwell. She wants nothing more to do with them, but when she gets back to New York, she says she begins to get threatening phone calls from Maxwell. She also claims that both Epstein and Maxwell are harassing her and trying to ruin her art career. The way I'd been treated made it very clear to me, there is something else going on. Maria realizes, this wasn't somebody who's interviewing people for Victoria's secret machlt Rea files a police report against Jeffrey Epstein. And then Maria calls the FBI. And I said, "Are you taking and he said, "Yes, I'm taking you seriously." If the FBI had listened to me in 1996, there would have been no more victims. It would have prevented the massive destruction that Jeffrey Epstein caused. None of the stuff in Florida would have ever happened. I was 14 years old. I was 16 years old. I was 14 years old. Will you agree that you exchanged money for sexual gratification with at least 50 girls at your palm beach mansion?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.