Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers on how he sexually assaulted them as teens: Part 3

Only on Verizon. Epstein's house in palm beach, it at the dead end of a street. There's very few people. It's extremely private. Once the cab pulls up to his house, we all got out of the cab. There was a guy outside trimming flowers. But nobody looked up. Nobody really cared that there were young girls walking into the back of this old man's mansion. We were let in by a couple of ladies. Tall, blonde, tan. We went into the kitchen. We stood there. I was very nervous on what was getting ready to happen. With each of these underage minor females that were brought to your house, your method of sexually exploiting them was nearly identical, is that correct? Typically, a first-time appointment, the girls would be led up a stairway into Jeffrey Epstein's bedroom. We're going up a spiral The lady -- she's giving me, like, a rundown of what's supposed to be happening. Jeffrey's going to be in there. He's going to be on the phone. Just do what he asks. All I kept looking at was the massage table when we walked in. Jeffrey just comes in and lays on the massage table. He just seemed like he was a business guy. Well fit. Clean-cut. Might've played tennis. He would instruct the new girl as to how he wanted to be massaged. Where to start, what motion. By presenting it like it's a legitimate massage, it's not going to set off any radar. It's going to seem maybe a little weird or unconventional, but not necessarily threatening or dangerous. They turned on that timer when I got in there. And so I was like, "Okay, he's just going to be lying just like this, not a big deal." From the moment that he walked into the room, it was almost like an excitement, like, a weird grin on his face that he knew he was doing something he wasn't supposed to do. There is absolutely no way in my mind that he could have thought that I was 18. I was really little and short and tiny. I had braces. I looked like a innocent 14-year-old. With respect to each of these minor girls, isn't it true that you ordered each of them to get naked to give you a massage? When he came in, I had to take my bra off and my pants off. I was allowed to stand there in my underwear. That's what was told to me. He told me to do a spin around, so, he was just kind of like staring at me like a weird -- weird old guy would, just kind of like I was, like, a fun toy for him. He opened his towel and he was completely nude. And he started telling me, like, what to do, like, "Pull my nipples harder." Like, "Come closer to me." And he was touching my breasts. And I remember him telling me, you're such a beautiful woman. And at this time, I did not think I was a woman at all. I just thought that I was, like, a girl. This part of the process is almost identical every single time. He would typically flip over and he would start masturbating himself. He just wanted me to, like, stand next to him as he, like, you know, touched me and stuff like that. When you're 14 and you go through something like that, there's just so much to take in all at once. I was like -- this is not happening right now. Si was definitely nervous. The whole thing was just -- not a good feeling. He started trying to rub his finger along my underwear line. When I told him no, he just told me, "If you take them off, point touch you." So, I took my underwear off and I ended up being completely naked in his room. He tried, like, pushing my panties to the side. When he tried to do that, I just -- I backed up and I went like this and I was like, whoa. And he had to have seen my terror on my face. And I'm like, oh, my gosh, is this buzzer going to go off at any point? Because I'm assuming that's when all of this nightmare is going to be over with. He was very good about gauging where the line was. How far he could get this person to go. If she removed her top, all right, take off your bottoms. I couldn't run. I couldn't leave. It's not that I couldn't. Because I mean, obviously, I could. But I just didn't know how to save myself. I just felt like I had to. I didn't have an option. Like, what was I going to do? I was the only one that room with him. Like, where was I going to go? If I screamed who was going to hear me? Who was going to come? I felt very frozen. He was an older man with a lot of money and they were children. And so, you have this automatic sort of pull to obey, to follow instructions. Being in such an expensive house showed you that he was above us already. Made me feel like, if I would have told somebody, they weren't going to believe me. Honestly, I was terrified. I was living second by second, hoping that I would see the other side of that door. And I'm 1,000% sure he knew that I was scared to death to be there. And I think he liked it. And then, like, the timer went off. And then he said, "There's $200 for you." And he wiped off with the towel and walked out. It was very, like, he was done. Bye. I remember just, like, walking down the stairs after it was all done and just being, like, just feeling so disgusting and shameful. But -- and then in the same way, you know, I had $200 that I didn't have before. He was like, "I would love to see you again." And I was thinking to myself, I was like, I am not coming back here ever again. I felt disgusting when I he was very forceful. I had never been touched like that by anybody. Not a boy that I liked, nor anybody else. I cried the whole way home. I was just thinking about, I'm never going to let anybody touch me again. I just busted into tears. I was a mess. I'm hyperventilating almost. Crying. And the popular girl turns to me and tells me to "Shut the Up, you just made $200." The investigation really starts as a result of this one call from a concerned parent. There was an incident that occurred with one of my step-daughters. Any information on this gentleman? All I know he's got money out the ying-yang that he can do whatever with money and he basically does this with a lot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.