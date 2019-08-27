Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims speak in front of judge

More than a dozen of Jeffrey Epstein is accuser spoke out today before a judge and law Manhattan. They wanted to be heard in court after Epstein suicide denied them the chance to testify at his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges because events he's dead but the judge felt it was necessary to hear from the victims. Repeatedly the women describe themselves as survivors and said they hope coming forward publicly would help other women to heal. They also lashed out at Epstein for his alleged crimes. Was so powerful in there hearing all the other victims. And some very similar stories that I have. Endured. I wanted to make the judge for letting us feet. An explosion. It was hot and angry and you hear me now at a record high for the not here to. And the New York City coroner ruled Epstein hanged himself but what about scenes lawyers challenged that finding during today's hearing. The judge took no immediate action. Prosecutors noted a grand jury is already investigating the death.

